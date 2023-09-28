Systems Engineer IT – Gauteng Sandown

Are you a Systems / Platform Engineer looking to take your career to the next step at one of Africa’s largest banks? Do you want the benefits of a flexible working environment? Look no further!
Qualifications
- Demonstrable experience in server hardware, VMware, Linux Server, and Windows Server in a large enterprise function.
- VMware certification is required (must be current).
- AWS certification is advantageous.
Core VMware competencies:
- vSphere (ESX, vCenter)
- Aria Automation 8 (vRA) – Troubleshooting, integration, orchestration – critical
- Aria Automation Config (Salt) – Troubleshooting and integration – critical
- VMware NSX – beneficial.
Other technologies
- Cisco UCS (Intersight managed).
- Working knowledge of Pure storage, Arista and/or Cisco Data Centre Networking, Dell OpenManage (not critical, but definitely useful).
Desired Skills:
- vSphere
- aws
- vmware
- aria
- ucs
- cisco
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years