Systems Engineer IT – Gauteng Sandown

Are you a Systems / Platform Engineer looking to take your career to the next step at one of Africa’s largest banks? Do you want the benefits of a flexible working environment? Look no further!

Qualifications

Demonstrable experience in server hardware, VMware, Linux Server, and Windows Server in a large enterprise function.

VMware certification is required (must be current).

AWS certification is advantageous.

Core VMware competencies:

vSphere (ESX, vCenter)

Aria Automation 8 (vRA) – Troubleshooting, integration, orchestration – critical

Aria Automation Config (Salt) – Troubleshooting and integration – critical

VMware NSX – beneficial.

Other technologies

Cisco UCS (Intersight managed).

Working knowledge of Pure storage, Arista and/or Cisco Data Centre Networking, Dell OpenManage (not critical, but definitely useful).

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

