Web Development Specialist – Digital Marketing – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client within the FMCG space is seeking the expertise of Web Specialist with Digital Marketing experience for a 12-month fixed term contract to be based in the Durban area.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Designing and developing of web pages, website features as well as functionalities
- Ensure website accessibility
- Update of product changes and updates on websites
- Assisting Marketers with going live of campaigns
- Analysis of user behaviour and market rends
- Usability testing
- Integration of third-party tools and plugins
Qualification
- Degree in IT / Computer Science / Web Development or related field
Experience
- 3+ years’ experience as a Web Developer
- Extensive experience in Web Development, Design and Website Management
- Web Development Language experience such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- Knowledge and understanding of CMS (Content Management Systems) and experience with Adobe Experience Manager
- Experience with website builders such as Shopify, WooCommerce or other
- Familiar with Web Analytic Tools, SEO Principles and UX design
Desired Skills:
- Adobe Creative Suite
- CSS
- Design
- HTML
- Javascript
- SEO Best Practices
- User Engagement