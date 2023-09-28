Web Development Specialist – Digital Marketing

Our client within the FMCG space is seeking the expertise of Web Specialist with Digital Marketing experience for a 12-month fixed term contract to be based in the Durban area.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Designing and developing of web pages, website features as well as functionalities

Ensure website accessibility

Update of product changes and updates on websites

Assisting Marketers with going live of campaigns

Analysis of user behaviour and market rends

Usability testing

Integration of third-party tools and plugins

Qualification



Degree in IT / Computer Science / Web Development or related field

Experience

3+ years’ experience as a Web Developer

Extensive experience in Web Development, Design and Website Management

Web Development Language experience such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Knowledge and understanding of CMS (Content Management Systems) and experience with Adobe Experience Manager

Experience with website builders such as Shopify, WooCommerce or other

Familiar with Web Analytic Tools, SEO Principles and UX design

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.

Desired Skills:

Adobe Creative Suite

CSS

Design

HTML

Javascript

SEO Best Practices

User Engagement

Learn more/Apply for this position