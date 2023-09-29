Analyst Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment?
Then this role is for you!! My client is looking for a Analyst Programmer
Hybrid working Model in Sandton
Skills needed :
- -5+ years experience as a Developer
- -C# , .Net, ASP.Net, JavaScript and JQuery
- -UX/UI Design
- -CI/CD
- -TDD/BDD
- -Agile
- -Integration Testing
- -Linux or Windows
- -Scripting languages, such as Bash or Python
- –Must be vaccinated or be willing to be vaccinated!
Benefits
- -Medical Aid ( Optional)
- -Provident Fund
- -Bonuses
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack
- C#
- .Net
- CI/CD