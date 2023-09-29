Analyst Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 29, 2023

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment?

Then this role is for you!! My client is looking for a Analyst Programmer

Hybrid working Model in Sandton
Skills needed :

  • -5+ years experience as a Developer
  • -C# , .Net, ASP.Net, JavaScript and JQuery
  • -UX/UI Design
  • -CI/CD
  • -TDD/BDD
  • -Agile
  • -Integration Testing
  • -Linux or Windows
  • -Scripting languages, such as Bash or Python
  • Must be vaccinated or be willing to be vaccinated!

Benefits

  • -Medical Aid ( Optional)
  • -Provident Fund
  • -Bonuses

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack
  • C#
  • .Net
  • CI/CD

