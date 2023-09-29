Analyst Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment?

Then this role is for you!! My client is looking for a Analyst Programmer

Hybrid working Model in Sandton

Skills needed :

-5+ years experience as a Developer

-C# , .Net, ASP.Net, JavaScript and JQuery

-UX/UI Design

-CI/CD

-TDD/BDD

-Agile

-Integration Testing

-Linux or Windows

-Scripting languages, such as Bash or Python

–Must be vaccinated or be willing to be vaccinated!

Benefits

-Medical Aid ( Optional)

-Provident Fund

-Bonuses

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

