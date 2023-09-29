Application Engineer – Gauteng Kempton Park

Application engineering (AE)

? Responsible for actively driving and managing the technology evaluation stage of the sales process in the field of tooling applications.

? Working in conjunction with the sales team as the key technical advisor and product advocate, the Application Engineer must be able to identify and provide reliable solutions for all technical issues to assure complete customer satisfaction through all stages of the sales process.

? Identify upselling opportunities, develop a value based proposition and present to the customer. These value based propositions can include the extension of tool life, machine improvements etc. Engineered product – product manager

? Responsible for sales and business development of the identified standard and tailored products into the South African market.

? Responsible for the complete product management of the “Engineered Products” portfolio. ? Responsible for the complete management of various Engineered products from A-Z. Including marketing mix.

? Support the sales team in technical steel and or component applications.

? The Application Engineer must be able to establish and maintain strong relationships throughout the sales cycle.

? Become the local “technical expert” for the company’s range of steel products.

? Assisting the sales force with value added solutions for customers by improving the customers production efficiency, increasing tool life, increasing tool and machine cycle times. ? Able to identify applications in current and new markets with steel and or Engineered products/components.

? (Extensive in-house product and services training will be offered) Engineered product – product manager

? Responsible for sales target for Engineered products.

? Responsible for the complete product management of the “Engineered Products” portfolio. Responsible for the complete management of various Engineered products from A-Z.

? Managing the full portfolio of Engineered products (EP’s).

? Correct application in the market.

? Determining value propositions to customers.

? Supporting sales in the filed to grow the EP business.

? Full marketing mix – product, price, place and promotion.

? Present solutions to customers to convince them on our value proposition. Create sensible and cost-effective value-added proposals to customers

? Work closely with Marketing, sales and senior management to identify, launch, manage and ensure increase in sales of strategically important products. KPI’s clearly defined and measured.

? Work closely with supply chain i.e suppliers (local and international), machine shops, logistics companies, transport, costing and inventory.

? Responsible to ensure there is enough inventory to meet market demand. Work with Supply chain to ensure the product is available locally, on time and within cost estimates.

? Selling of additive and/or conventionally manufactured “Engineered Products” – for tooling and non-tooling applications – at OEMs, component users and part manufacturers of targeted industrial applications.

? Develop market strategies and business models aligned with overall company directives.

? Analyse the competitive landscape.

? Cooperate and align with all existing Manufacturing Centres and other affected stakeholders within the voestalpine group.

? Stay “up-to-date” with industry trends and collect market information for the dedicated focus segments (tooling and non-tooling)

Qualifications

? Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering is a must.

? In addition: A degree or diploma in Mettalurgical sciences/engineering or proven experience in this field would be advantageous.

? Toolroom and or toolmaking experience would also be highly beneficial.

? Minimum 5-8 or more years’ experience in Application Engineering environment (Business to Business (B2B) / Industrial products and manufacturing environment ideally)

? Proficeincy in Autocad software

? Proficient in Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook

? Profound technical understanding for tooling applications and general mechanical engineering with an adequate university degree or equivalent work experience: e.g Plastic Injection Molding, High Pressure Die Casting, Hot Stamping, cold work applications but also classical machine building and engineering

? Ideally also experience with Metal Additive Manufacturing processes

? Project management skills

? Application expereicen from tool room (Cutting punching, injection moulding, die casting applications or industries)

About The Employer:

The company is active in steel, automotive, railway systems, profilform and tool steel industries.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

Provident Fund

