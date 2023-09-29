Business Analyst with HR system experience – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the Western Cape has a short term (3 months contract) for a Senior Business Analyst with HR system experience.

Strong Wi-Fi is essential. The Company uses the MS Teams platform daily so it will be a requirement that the individual is fully versed with MS Teams.

The business analyst will join the HR project team and report directly to the project manager.

Main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, for a new HR system.

To succeed in this role, you must have experience in the implementation of an HR system.

Also, have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

Diploma in Business Analysis and/or

Other (e.g. Bachelor in Information Technology).

Must have experience in HR systems implementation.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Advanced technical skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

A history of leading and/or supporting successful projects.

Responsibilities:

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize HR processes and systems.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Desired Skills:

HR system implementation

Analytical

conceptual thinking

Leading supporting successful projects

Able to explain difficult concepts

