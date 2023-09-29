Business Systems Analyst

Our Client in the Financial Services currently seeking a versatile and experienced System Analyst with strong technical and business analysis skills. Come join our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers. As a System Analyst – Technical Business Analyst, you will bridge the gap between business needs and technology solutions, ensuring that our systems meet the requirements of our stakeholders.

Responsibilities

Your expertise in analyzing complex systems, gathering requirements, and proposing technical solutions will be invaluable in driving the success of our projectsResponsibilities

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions. Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Living the MMI values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork

Desired Skills:

Process Modelling

Analyse Business Processes

Business systems

Business analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position