Call for project management skills, but few are ready

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and other technologies have the potential to automate work activities that absorb 60% to 70% of employees’ time today, according to McKinsey.

But tools cannot automate interpersonal skills, the invaluable and very necessary skills project managers bring to projects. Communication, problem-solving, collaborative leadership, and strategic thinking will continue to be crucial to project success.

Research from Project Management Institute (PMI) finds organisations that place a high priority on power skills are significantly better at completing projects that meet business goals.

Additionally, they waste less investment due to poor project performance compared to the global average (4,8% versus 5,2%) and far less than organisations that put a low priority on power skills (8,8%).

“I see an incredible opportunity to elevate the leadership role of project professionals in their organisation, thanks to the AI-driven disruption,” says Pierre Le Manh, president CEO of PMI. “Project professionals are natural learners, problem solvers, innovators, and they get things done. Now is the time for us to lead the AI transformation of organisations.”

To keep up with the latest developments in AI technology, project professionals must prioritise continuous learning, PMI has added an Artificial Intelligence in Project Management Resource Centre to its Web site.

“AI is on the rise, with Goldman Sachs reporting AI investment could be near $200-billion globally by 2025, making it clear that project managers need to embrace and lead this change,” says Sam Sibley, global head: emerging products and innovation for PMI. “With the right combination of how to best use AI on projects and the project manager’s human touch, you can do more than ever to meet every challenge that comes your way.”