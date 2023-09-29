CMC Networks partners with Inmanta Connect for

Inmanta has signed a new deal with CMC Networks, enabling CMC Networks to offer next-generation connectivity in a fully automated way to its customers across Africa.

By leveraging Inmanta Connect’s advanced network orchestration capabilities, CMC Networks continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The goal is to deliver service to customers by provisioning connectivity on demand, enhancing scalability, and improving overall operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Inmanta,” says Marisa Trisolino, CEO of CMC Networks. “It’s important for us to work with a partner who can enable us to have unparalleled flexibility and control over our network infrastructure. Inmanta empowers our company to adapt to growing customer demands and industry trends to drive digital transformation and business growth.”

The end-to-end orchestration solutions by Inmanta are purpose-built to maximise the speed and productivity of network and service operations, while ensuring high resilience. It enables customers like CMC Networks to deliver connectivity services within minutes.

In addition, thanks to high reusability they can also automate and launch new services within weeks. Inmanta’s open and best-of-breed platform puts the customer back in the driver’s seat, increasing control and serviceability.

“We are excited to partner with CMC Networks,” says Stefan Walraven, CEO of Inmanta. “Our network orchestration solution addresses the unique challenges faced by service providers. We are confident that our collaboration will empower CMC Networks to achieve unmatched efficiency, agility, and customer satisfaction.