Data Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

The Ab Initio Metadata Hub Developer is to prepare data products and advance technical thought leadership for the Enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose Metadata data products for consumption by the Enterprise.

The required specs and skillset that the Metadata Hub Developer must have, is as follows:

-Ab Initio Graph Developer

-Metadata Hub extractors

-Metadata Hub Imports – Lineage and application assignment

-Reports in Metadata Hub

-Metadata Hub Configurations

-Skill level: Intermediate to Advance is essential.

Experience and Qualifications:

-Bachelor’s degree or Diploma Engineering, Computer Science

-Must have 8 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

-Understanding of data modelling and the ability to perform basic SOL database queries would be an advantage

-Experience within the financial services environment would be an advantage.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

-Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

-Defining and tailoring the business/process analysis approach at project life cycle level

-Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.

-Must have been involved in the delivery of formal projects implementing business process change that included the application of process automation and document management technologies.

-Knowledge of and experience in applying formal business process modelling or business analysis methodologies

-A deep understanding of the requirement for end-to-end business processes and the issues related to process performance in a traditional organization is essential.

-Experience in applying process modelling standards such as BPMN and ECP

-Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating

-Business Process Reengineering

-Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation

-Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)

-Enterprise Content Management

-Enterprise Application Integration

-Presentation technologies

-Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

-Experience in projects involving formal Change Management and an understanding of its importance in business process transformation.

