Full Stack Java Developer LW1379 – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 29, 2023

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+

  • Functional Java

  • REST Easy JAX RS

  • J2EE

  • JEE 5 +

  • Context and Dependency Injection

  • Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)

  • Junit with unit and integration tests

  • Maven multi-module project setup and development

  • CI/CD

  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines

  • Bitbucket

  • AWS Code Pipeline

  • AWS ECS

  • AWS S3

  • AWS DynamoDB

  • AWS Lambda

Duties:

  • Develop and maintain critical internal offer calculators used in the VPC product.

  • Cloud, API, Java, Microservice, and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Participate in daily stand-ups.

  • Follow cloud security and security best practices.

  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposals/system solutions to the IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards, and delivery requirements.

  • Develop code that is readable, testable, extendable, reusable, scalable, and optimized for performance.

  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid-development, with a minimum of handover.

  • Mandatory attendance of all agile ceremonies.

  • Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance.

  • Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.

  • Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.

  • Perform Code and peer Reviews.

  • Perform demos of user stories in Agile ceremonies.

  • Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.

  • System testing/parallel runs.

  • User training.

  • Ensure user sign-off.

  • Prepare Production deployment artifacts.

  • Prepare Production deployment plan documents. Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals.

  • System implementation/deployment & release activities.

  • Production support & hyper-care after production deployments.

  • 2nd and 3rd level support of the system/product.

  • Technical Lifecycle Management of the product.

  • Regular upskilling and training.

  • Maintenance and monitoring of microservices.

  • Microservice performance analysis (advantageous)

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience

  • Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.

  • 8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience (Expert)

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • AWS
  • Java8

