Full Stack Java Developer LW1379 – Gauteng Pretoria

Role-specific knowledge:
- Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+
- Functional Java
- REST Easy JAX RS
- J2EE
- JEE 5 +
- Context and Dependency Injection
- Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)
- Junit with unit and integration tests
- Maven multi-module project setup and development
- CI/CD
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Bitbucket
- AWS Code Pipeline
- AWS ECS
- AWS S3
- AWS DynamoDB
- AWS Lambda
Duties:
- Develop and maintain critical internal offer calculators used in the VPC product.
- Cloud, API, Java, Microservice, and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in daily stand-ups.
- Follow cloud security and security best practices.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals/system solutions to the IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards, and delivery requirements.
- Develop code that is readable, testable, extendable, reusable, scalable, and optimized for performance.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid-development, with a minimum of handover.
- Mandatory attendance of all agile ceremonies.
- Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance.
- Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.
- Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.
- Perform Code and peer Reviews.
- Perform demos of user stories in Agile ceremonies.
- Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- User training.
- Ensure user sign-off.
- Prepare Production deployment artifacts.
- Prepare Production deployment plan documents. Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals.
- System implementation/deployment & release activities.
- Production support & hyper-care after production deployments.
- 2nd and 3rd level support of the system/product.
- Technical Lifecycle Management of the product.
- Regular upskilling and training.
- Maintenance and monitoring of microservices.
- Microservice performance analysis (advantageous)
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.
- 8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience (Expert)
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- AWS
- Java8