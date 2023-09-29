Fullstack Developer at Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are seeking an accomplished and dynamic individual to fill the role of a Fullstack Developer within our company. The ideal candidate will possess a proven track record in Development (i.e. successfully building and leading cross-functional teams while driving innovation in software engineering, commerce technology, marketing technology, and sales and service technology. This role demands a strategic thinker with exceptional leadership skills and an in-depth understanding of customer-centric technology solutions, particularly in a consulting context).

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Design Operations is the service hub for designers, developers and product owners to work efficiently and deliver best-in-class user experience by providing a Design System for Audi with overarching guidelines and implementing and operating a central component library.

Requirements/Experience/Skills

AWS (S3, Cloudfront, CLI, CDK Deployment (Infrastructure as Code)

Github & Github Actions

CI / CD

Release Management, Test Automation, Multistage Deployment, NPM package registry publishing, Configuration Management, Build Tooling

NodeJS / Javascript

Typescript

HTML

CSS

ReactJS

Styled Components

Git (Branching Models, Rebasing, Tag Management, Semantic Versioning, Conventional Commits)

HTTP/S certificates

Authorization (OAuth)

REST APIs

Linux (Bash Scripting)

Scrum / SAFe/ Agile

Task Refinement & Prioritization

Requirement Analysis

Personal Attributes:

Team player with the ability to work independently

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge

Meticulous with attention to detail

Resilient

Proactive

Assertive

Empathetic

Reliable

Other: comfortable to work on-site when required

