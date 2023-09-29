Information Security Engineer

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Information Security Management Systems Consultant to join the Information Security team. The Mid-Range ISMS Consultant will play a crucial role in helping the organization maintain and improve its Information Security Management System. This position requires a deep understanding of ISMS frameworks, risk management, compliance, and security best practices. The role is an onsite role with 70% at client site and 30% at the office.

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious ISMS Consultant to be based in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R60 000.00 to R80 000.00 Package Per Month.

Requirements:

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Completed Matric

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

Bachelor’s degree in Information Security, Computer Science, or related field – essential

Minimum 10 years of experience in information security, general IT with a focus on ISMS implementation and maintenance

Professional certifications such as CISSP, CISM, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor/Implementer, or equivalent are highly desirable

Strong knowledge of information security frameworks, including ISO 27001, NIST, or CIS.

Experience with risk assessment methodologies and tools

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining a high level of security

Drive to meet Deadlines

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Responsibilities:

ISMS Implementation and Maintenance:

Assist in the development, implementation, and maintenance of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) based on ISO 27001 or other applicable standards

Conduct risk assessments and vulnerability assessments to identify security weaknesses and provide recommendations for remediation

Monitor and manage the ISMS, ensuring continuous improvement and adherence to security policies and procedures

Compliance and Auditing:

Collaborate with internal and external auditors to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards

Prepare for and participate in ISMS audits, including coordinating corrective actions and documentation

Security Awareness and Training:

Develop and deliver information security training and awareness programs for employees to enhance the overall security culture

Stay updated on emerging threats and security trends and communicate them to relevant stakeholders

Security Documentation and Reporting:

Maintain comprehensive security documentation, including policies, procedures, and incident response plans

Generate and present regular reports on the status of the ISMS to senior management

Incident Response:

Assist in developing and maintaining an incident response plan

Participate in security incident investigations and help with incident resolution

Vendor Security Assessment:

Evaluate third-party vendors and their security practices to ensure they align with the organization’s security requirements

Desired Skills:

Security Management

Information Security

Vulnerability Assessment

Vulnerability analysis

Security+

Intrusion Detection

Cyber Security

Security Operations

Vulnerability scanning

Malware Analysis

Data loss prevention

Scanning Tools

Penetration Test

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

