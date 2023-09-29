Information Security Engineer

Information Security Manager – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Information Security Management Systems Consultant to join the Information Security team. The Mid-Range ISMS Consultant will play a crucial role in helping the organization maintain and improve its Information Security Management System. This position requires a deep understanding of ISMS frameworks, risk management, compliance, and security best practices. The role is an onsite role with 70% at client site and 30% at the office.
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious ISMS Consultant to be based in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R60 000.00 to R80 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Completed Matric
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Security, Computer Science, or related field – essential
- Minimum 10 years of experience in information security, general IT with a focus on ISMS implementation and maintenance
- Professional certifications such as CISSP, CISM, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor/Implementer, or equivalent are highly desirable
- Strong knowledge of information security frameworks, including ISO 27001, NIST, or CIS.
- Experience with risk assessment methodologies and tools
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining a high level of security
- Drive to meet Deadlines
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
Responsibilities:
- ISMS Implementation and Maintenance:
- Assist in the development, implementation, and maintenance of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) based on ISO 27001 or other applicable standards
- Conduct risk assessments and vulnerability assessments to identify security weaknesses and provide recommendations for remediation
- Monitor and manage the ISMS, ensuring continuous improvement and adherence to security policies and procedures
- Compliance and Auditing:
- Collaborate with internal and external auditors to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards
- Prepare for and participate in ISMS audits, including coordinating corrective actions and documentation
- Security Awareness and Training:
- Develop and deliver information security training and awareness programs for employees to enhance the overall security culture
- Stay updated on emerging threats and security trends and communicate them to relevant stakeholders
- Security Documentation and Reporting:
- Maintain comprehensive security documentation, including policies, procedures, and incident response plans
- Generate and present regular reports on the status of the ISMS to senior management
- Incident Response:
- Assist in developing and maintaining an incident response plan
- Participate in security incident investigations and help with incident resolution
- Vendor Security Assessment:
- Evaluate third-party vendors and their security practices to ensure they align with the organization’s security requirements
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Clear ITC record is required.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
