Intermediate Software Developer

Sep 29, 2023

A company that specializes in offering reflect cutting-edge global innovations, tailored to the South African market has a thrilling opportunity for a client service-oriented Intermediate Software Developer in Gauteng.

Responsibilities will include application design, coding, testing, and debugging, all while collaborating closely with cross-functional teams.

Display adaptability, capable of taking on new functions through testing and trial, thus contributing to continuous refinement and improvement. Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions. Active engagement in code reviews, design discussions, and maintaining version control processes using Git is essential.

  • Degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

  • Relevant system/ application certification

  • Minimum 2-3 years’ experience with the following technologies:

  • Minimum 2 years’ experience working on agile projects

  • Troubleshoot and resolve application functionality-related issues

Primary Responsibilities

  • Responsible for actively participating in the entire software development life cycle, encompassing design, coding, testing, and debugging of applications.

  • The incumbent will collaborate extensively with cross-functional teams.

  • Their role extends to engaging in research and development tasks as directed by the Software Development Manager, contributing to specialized sub-teams focused on specific development areas.

  • Furthermore, the developer will maintain version control processes, actively participate in code reviews and design discussions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions

Technical Competencies

  • Angular 2+

  • Node 12+

  • Express

  • JavaScript/TypeScript

  • Transact SQL

  • Sequelize

  • Docker

  • MySQL/MariaDB Server

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

