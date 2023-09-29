IT Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable higher education institution, accredited by DHET and recognized by CHE, and specializing in distance education for undergraduate and postgraduate business programs, is currently seeking to fill the position of an IT Project Manager whose primary responsibilities associated with this role encompass the following overseeing and guiding the progress of numerous IT projects, from their inception through to their successful conclusion.

DUTIES:

° Lead multiple IT projects from initiation to completion

° Develop and manage project budgets

° Communicate with stakeholders, including IT managers, vendors, and executive leaders

° Lead risk management and mitigation efforts

° Gather, analyse, and report IT metrics

° Lead change management activities to increase adoption and acceptance of new technologies

° Maintain project documentation, including project plans, requirements, specifications, and progress reports

° Ensure that the project deliverables meet the required quality standards

° Monitor project progress, track milestones, and ensure that the project is on schedule and within scope

° Assemble and lead project teams, including IT professionals, developers, engineers, and other stakeholders

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Requirements:

° Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or equivalent

° Professional certification in Project Management

Experience

° Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in an IT Project Manager role

Job Related Knowledge and Skills

° Project Management methodologies

° Technology and IT Systems

° Industry Standards and Best Practices

° Risk Management

° Quality Assurance and Testing

° Change Management

ATTRIBUTES:

° Leadership

° Communication

° Time and Resource Management

° Problem Solving

° Team Management and Collaboration

° Negotiating and Influencing

° Adaptability

COMMENTS:

