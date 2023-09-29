IT Technician at Dwarsrivier

Introduction

Seize this opportunity to join Dwarsrivier Chrome Mine, a values-driven Company that unconditionally cares for its people.

Our mine, situated in the Limpopo Province about 60 kilometers from Lydenburg and 40 kilometers from Burgersfort, and is a world-class producer of Chrome Ore.

The successful applicant will report to the IM Superintendent or nominee.

Description

To maintain and manage assets, devices, network, hardware and software infrastructure according to allocated job cards and in accordance with operating procedures.

Diagnose root cause problems, determine possible solutions and repair accordingly. Record causes and solutions and update and finalize all completed job cards/ helpdesk queries with this information once functionality has been established. Request approval for replacement of hardware and replace when required and test for proper functionality. Repair hardware when required and test for proper functionality. Installment or re-installment of software applications and test for functionality. Diagnose any allocated network problems, plan and execute solutions, monitor progress and test functionality.

Perform allocated scheduled maintenance as per register. Install new assets, devices, hardware and software and network equipment as per job card request. Compile replacement capital list annually. Repossess and store unused workstations on personnel movement. Maintain current and accurate inventory of computer and network infrastructure.

Conduct mini risk assessment in own area of work and within span of control prior to every task performed. All defects and status of tools and equipment are recorded, signed and handed over to the supervisor. Relevant tools and electrical equipment is maintained and functional and utilized according to manufacturer specifications. Perform housekeeping duties when and where required. Follow waste management procedure when necessary.

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma in Information Technology.

COMPTIA A Certified Professional and N .

Code 08 (EB) Driver’s Licence.

Advantageous: MCSA.

5 years experience in an IT environment.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Attention to Detail

Risk Assessment

