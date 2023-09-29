Java Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Java Developer to join them on some exciting initiatives.
Cape Town based / Hybrid work model / Junior – Intermediate level / Financial Services
Tasks
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Document changes implemented and programs
- Updates of data model documentation
- Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provision of user guides / training material
- Provide hands-on training for own system
- Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
- Correct errors / bugs in production
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development in Java
- Minimum 2 years working experience in J2EE
- Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
- An understanding of Object-Orientation
- UML experience
- Experience with Web Service will be an advantage
- Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or Websphere Application Developer
- Relational Database experience (Experience with DB2 development will be an advantage.)
- Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
- Financial Services knowledge (recommended)
- Financial Services knowledge beneficial
- Java (OpenJDK) 1.8
- SQL Server 2017
- Wildfly
- Quarkus
- Thorntail (java microservice framework)
- Apache
- Angular
- JSF
- Redhat Linux
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- GIT
- Bitbucket
- Bamboo
- XL Deploy
- Maven
- Java IDE
Desired Skills:
- java
- API
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric