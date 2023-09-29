Junior Key Accounts / Technical Specialist – Meat Industry KZN – KwaZulu-Natal

A well- known supplier of food ingredients supplying the food manufacturing and meat processing industry requires the above o drive and oversee all commercial aspects and technical trouble shooting on a variety of products into the meat markets.

Minimum requirements:

A tertiary qualification in food science / food technology or related is preferred but not essential for this role.

Previous experience having worked within the meat industry will be advantageous.

The successful candidate must be willing to work with non-Kosher, non-Halaal and pork products.

Must have good English communication skills both verbal and written.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Providing a technical and sales service to customers and to achieve sales volume and budgets across all categories within the meat markets.

Driving new product and service opportunities out in the market alongside the sales team.

Participating in demos, promotions and marketing events and evaluate the success thereof.

Conducting on site testing and be involved in evaluation of products as required by customers.

Liaising and troubleshooting with customers regarding products and then working closely with senior food technologists to resolve and improve on products.

Implementing quality control/assurance systems to increase production output and shelf life of products.

Handling new product development and troubleshooting with key customers in order to get new innovative product lines, to improve current line or to assist where there may be issues within their product ranges.

Working on customized lines with multiple departments to obtain new products best suited customer use and requirements.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Desired Skills:

Meat Industry

Technical Specialist

Junior Key Accounts

