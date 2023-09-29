Lead Python Django Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

If you are a passionate and skilled Lead Engineer with Python and Django experience, and you’re excited about the opportunity to be part of a rapidly growing team that is reshaping the IT industry, we invite you to send us your CV.

Key Requirements

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Minimum 5+ years of experience in software development, including familiarity with CI/CD and Git/version control.

Minimum 2 years of experience working with Python in a production environment.

Ideally, some production-level experience with Django.

Knowledge of front-end development technologies, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Basic knowledge of Linux server maintenance and at least one cloud platform (e.g., AWS, Azure).

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

A focus on deliverability with a care for clean and articulate code.

A start-up mindset, comfortable with products failing and the need for pivoting.

The ability to work remotely with high autonomy and self-motivation without requiring frequent management.

Desired Skills:

Python

Django

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Linux

