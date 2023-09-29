Lusaka IX launches in partnership with Paratus Zambia

The Paratus Zambia Data Centre (DC) has seamlessly integrated the Lusaka Internet Exchange (LIXP) within its facilities, facilitating high-speed connectivity and hosting solutions for all providers in the data centre.

This will accelerate digital innovation and drive economic growth while significantly enhancing the quality of internet services for Zambia, which is at the forefront of a digital transformation.

The strategic collaboration between Paratus Zambia and LIXP signifies a significant milestone in Zambia’s digital journey as the data centre has extended the reach of LIXP into its facility, enabling any provider within the data centre to access the IXP at blazingly fast 10-gigabit per second speeds. This translates to remarkably reduced latency and seamless data transfer and will fundamentally reshape the internet experience for individuals and businesses alike.

An Internet Exchange Point (IXP) like LIXP serves as a vital pillar of a robust digital ecosystem. It brings together internet service providers, content providers, and telecommunications companies to directly exchange internet traffic. This reduces latency, lowers costs, and spurs digital innovation, ultimately benefiting the entire country.

Paratus’s data centre integration with LIXP has attracted a roster of key industry players, including Paratus, Inq, MTN, Infratel, Zamtel, Zamren, Liquid Telecom, FibreCom, Airtel Zambia, among others.

Marius van Vuuren, country manager of Paratus Zambia, says: “Our company is dedicated to advancing Zambia’s digital capabilities and this partnership with LIXP is a further testament to our commitment. We believe this collaboration will empower businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital age.”