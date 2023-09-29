Microsoft Power Platform Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known software development house. Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate/Senior Microsoft Power Platform Developer (Hybrid) with strong expertise in Microsoft SharePoint Online. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform suite of tools, with a primary focus on SharePoint Online.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Solution Design:

Collaborate with solution architects and business stakeholders to gather requirements and design innovative solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform

Develop technical specifications and ensure alignment with business objectives

Development and Customization:

Utilize your expertise in Microsoft PowerApps, Power Automate (formerly Flow), and Power BI to develop custom solutions

Implement advanced functionalities, including data integration, custom forms, workflows, and reports

Application Development:

Develop and maintain custom applications and web parts

Ensure adherence to best practices, coding standards, and security guidelines while building scalable and reliable solutions

Collaboration and Integration:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate Microsoft Power Platform solutions with other enterprise systems, such as Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and external data sources

Implement seamless data flow, real-time updates, and secure authentication mechanisms

Troubleshooting and Support:

Investigate and resolve technical issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks in Microsoft Power Platform solutions

Provide technical support to end-users, assisting with system configuration, troubleshooting, and training as needed

Continuous Improvement:

Stay updated with the latest features, updates, and best practices related to the Microsoft Power Platform and SharePoint Online

Proactively identify opportunities to enhance existing solutions, improve system performance, and streamline business processes

Documentation and Reporting:

Create comprehensive technical documentation, including solution architecture, design documents, deployment instructions, and user guides

Generate reports and dashboards using Power BI to provide insights on system usage, performance, and user adoption

Team Collaboration:

Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of developers, solution architects, project managers, and business analysts to deliver successful projects

Participate in code reviews, knowledge sharing sessions, and contribute to the team’s technical growth

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Microsoft Power Platform Developer

Proven experience working with all aspects of M365

Strong knowledge of the Microsoft Power Platform suite, including PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI

Proficiency in SharePoint Online development, including custom forms, workflows, web parts, and integration with external systems

Experience with SharePoint Framework (SPFx) for building custom applications and extensions

Familiarity with Azure services and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment

Strong attention to detail and ability to deliver high-quality work within deadlines

Microsoft certifications, such as Microsoft Certified: Power Platform Developer Associate or Microsoft 365 Certified: Developer Associate

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Power Automate

PowerApps

SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

