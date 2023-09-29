Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Project Manager (SAP) – Independent contract – Cape Town

Hybrid Work Model (3 days in office)

My client based in Cape Town (City Center) is currently looking for a Project Manager (SAP) to join them on an independent contract basis

The successful candidate will report to the IT manager and will be responsible for the successful management of various IT projects.

What will you do?

Establish and implement best practice project management processes, and ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget and within scope

Formulate project requirements, investigate viability of projects, identify stakeholder needs and expectations and develop project scope accordingly;

Directing and monitoring work efforts, identifying resource needs, performing quality reviews and escalating timeline issues appropriately;

Track, analyze and report on the progress of projects

Ensure the optimal allocation and use of resources for projects, and manage, mentor and guide the Project team;

Collaborate with business owners and IT architecture to maintain business alignment and achieve architectural compliance;

Monitor and proactively mitigate project risks;

Develop and manage the budgets associated with the relevant projects;

Manage change control appropriately

Remain up to date with relevant technologies and project management methodologies.

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience.

Formal Project Management qualifications and certifications like a diploma in project management from the FTI, PMBOK, PMP, PRINCE2 Certifications etc will count in the applicant’s favor.

Experience:

At least 5 years relevant project management experience with a proven track record of successful SAP and other IT related projects

Experience with and exposure to SDLC, Agile and ASAP methodologiesPreferred Skill Requirements:

Strong Leadership abilities including the ability to manage and resolve conflict

Excellent planning and organisational skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

High attention to detail and results oriented

Pressure resilience

Business acumen

Desired Skills:

SAP

Project Governance

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

