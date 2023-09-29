Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Project Manager (SAP) – Independent contract – Cape Town
Hybrid Work Model (3 days in office)
My client based in Cape Town (City Center) is currently looking for a Project Manager (SAP) to join them on an independent contract basis
The successful candidate will report to the IT manager and will be responsible for the successful management of various IT projects.
What will you do?
- Establish and implement best practice project management processes, and ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget and within scope
- Formulate project requirements, investigate viability of projects, identify stakeholder needs and expectations and develop project scope accordingly;
- Directing and monitoring work efforts, identifying resource needs, performing quality reviews and escalating timeline issues appropriately;
- Track, analyze and report on the progress of projects
- Ensure the optimal allocation and use of resources for projects, and manage, mentor and guide the Project team;
- Collaborate with business owners and IT architecture to maintain business alignment and achieve architectural compliance;
- Monitor and proactively mitigate project risks;
- Develop and manage the budgets associated with the relevant projects;
- Manage change control appropriately
- Remain up to date with relevant technologies and project management methodologies.
Basic Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience.
- Formal Project Management qualifications and certifications like a diploma in project management from the FTI, PMBOK, PMP, PRINCE2 Certifications etc will count in the applicant’s favor.
Experience:
- At least 5 years relevant project management experience with a proven track record of successful SAP and other IT related projects
- Experience with and exposure to SDLC, Agile and ASAP methodologiesPreferred Skill Requirements:
- Strong Leadership abilities including the ability to manage and resolve conflict
- Excellent planning and organisational skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- High attention to detail and results oriented
- Pressure resilience
- Business acumen
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Project Governance
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric