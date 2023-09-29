Root accelerates expansion plans after Invenfin investment

South Africa-based Invenfin, has made a further investment of $1,5-million in Root Platform, the low-code, API-first, end-to-end insurance technology platform provider.

Root, which was founded in 2016 in South Africa, offers a low-code platform that powers modern digital insurance products designed for direct, affinity and embedded distribution at scale. The company first raised an external round of funding from investors including Invenfin in 2021, and will now accelerate its plans to expand in the UK and Europe thanks to this further investment. Investment figures in the previous round are undisclosed.

Louw Hopley, co-founder of Root, says: “We’ve built a trusted partnership with Invenfin since they invested in our business two years ago, and I’m delighted that they see further potential in our growth strategy and want to continue to invest in our future as we scale up internationally.

“We want to continue to expand in the UK while also making strides into the rest of Europe, and this growth capital from Invenfin enables us to do just that. The time is right for us, as lots of insurers are realising that innovative partner insurance channels such as embedded insurance are essential, and they want to invest in the robust, API-first technology they need to get to market quickly and confidently. We’re excited about what is to come over the next few years for our business.”

Theo van den Berg, investment executive at Invenfin, comments: “Root is a great example of the type of company that Invenfin looks to invest in: a strong team building a world-beating product that’s winning in its South African home market and has clear potential globally. We believe in Root’s vision that the future of insurance is embedded, enabling companies to provide much more accessible, contextual and affordable insurance to consumers. We’re excited to back Root again following our first investment in 2021, as it accelerates its growth in the UK and beyond.”