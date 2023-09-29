Sandile Dube to leave HPE

Sandile Dube is to leave HP Enterprise (HPE) South Africa, having led the organisation for the last three years.

It is believed that President Ntuli, the former country manager of HPE South Africa, will return from a UK-based position to take up the reins.

Prior to joining HPE, Dube held the positions of sales manager at Dimension Data.

He will be leaving HPE at the end of October 2023, and has not disclosed what his new role will be.

Ntuli is an HP veteran, having worked for the organisation since 2009 in various positions, except for a short foray at Dimension Data.

He joined the UK operation in January 2022, rising to senior director: cloud services for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa.