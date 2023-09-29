Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Sep 29, 2023

The Right Candidate should have the following competencies:

  • Be comfortable working in a team with project delivery leads
  • Be competent writing technical documentation
  • Possess good troubleshooting skills.

  • Have a good understanding of PHP and PHP based frameworks and also have the ability to adapt to working on existing, custom frameworks.

  • Use and add abstract database structures and source code.

  • Extensive and in-depth knowledge on software scaling & deployment using Docker.
  • Have a good understanding of Front end frameworks like React, Nodejs, Bootstrap, etc.
  • Have an understanding of any of the following technologies: PHP, TypeScript,
  • Javascript, JAVA, MAVEN, NGINX, Propel, Composer, NPM/Yarn package managers,
  • GIT, HTML5, CSS3, GULP, SASS, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, Redis and Command line

  • Have a good understanding of Database architecture like, Mysql, Cloud Sql, PostgreSQL.

  • Have experience working with bank POS devices, bank switching, bank, gateway and payment provider integrations and any other bank related development experience.

  • Have experience building web applications using micro-services working with restful API’s.

  • Skill in developing mobile applications such as iOS and Android and experience in app management and submission.

  • Be confident in developing and maintaining complex business solutions.

  • Have experience in Implementing scalable software and hardware solutions.
  • Mobile application frameworks are a bonus such as Ionic, Cordova, etc.
  • Experience with Kubernetes is a bonus.

The Right Candidate should also

  • have their own transport
  • be available to come into the office for the best part of the work day
  • be proficient in at least 50% of our complete technology stack
  • be proficient in *nix based systems
  • have at least 5-10 years of programming on our stack or similar
  • be proficient in web based application development
  • be fluent in programming design patterns and OOP
  • be fluent in web applications and services such as Slack, Google Web Apps, Mediawiki and Trello
  • enjoy learning unfamiliar languages

Additional skills that will be a great asset to our company

  • Knowledge of the enterprise software domain
  • Official tertiary education
  • Experience in Banking IT, Fintech, Emerging Payments, Card Technology
  • Should be able to assist the current development team with the increasing number of projects that range from low level driver software to abstract web services.
  • Want to help evolve complex enterprise management systems while being responsible for,
  • And utilizing the latest industry standard container management systems to help scale and automate the full lifecycle of our hardware and software on a resilient infrastructure.
  • become a champion of our infrastructure and utilize emerging industry standards to scale our solutions.
  • Assist with the upgrade of our existing in-house software packages that assist with managing and reporting across all areas of the business.
  • Be able to help design and build tools that can assist with the monitoring, testing and maintenance of our latest software and its underlying infrastructure.
  • Assist with the maintenance and upgrading of mature software platforms that power all of our solutions.
  • Want to help design new and capable systems that can replace some of our legacy solutions.
  • Assist with typical software development where available development capacity is not sufficient.
  • assist with the automation of our evolving Unit Tests + Regression Tests + Frontend Tests (Selenium) that our QA assist with.
  • Assist with the development/utilization of systems that can keep workflows and
  • shipping of new products on track, ensuring that they pass quality and unit tests.
  • have fun and help take the company into the future with an awesome team in a challenging and exciting work environment!

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Full Stack Development

