Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

The Right Candidate should have the following competencies:

Be comfortable working in a team with project delivery leads

Be competent writing technical documentation

Possess good troubleshooting skills.

Have a good understanding of PHP and PHP based frameworks and also have the ability to adapt to working on existing, custom frameworks.

Use and add abstract database structures and source code.

Extensive and in-depth knowledge on software scaling & deployment using Docker.

Have a good understanding of Front end frameworks like React, Nodejs, Bootstrap, etc.

Have an understanding of any of the following technologies: PHP, TypeScript,

Javascript, JAVA, MAVEN, NGINX, Propel, Composer, NPM/Yarn package managers,

GIT, HTML5, CSS3, GULP, SASS, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, Redis and Command line

Have a good understanding of Database architecture like, Mysql, Cloud Sql, PostgreSQL.

Have experience working with bank POS devices, bank switching, bank, gateway and payment provider integrations and any other bank related development experience.

Have experience building web applications using micro-services working with restful API’s.

Skill in developing mobile applications such as iOS and Android and experience in app management and submission.

Be confident in developing and maintaining complex business solutions.

Have experience in Implementing scalable software and hardware solutions.

Mobile application frameworks are a bonus such as Ionic, Cordova, etc.

Experience with Kubernetes is a bonus.

The Right Candidate should also

have their own transport

be available to come into the office for the best part of the work day

be proficient in at least 50% of our complete technology stack

be proficient in *nix based systems

have at least 5-10 years of programming on our stack or similar

be proficient in web based application development

be fluent in programming design patterns and OOP

be fluent in web applications and services such as Slack, Google Web Apps, Mediawiki and Trello

enjoy learning unfamiliar languages

Additional skills that will be a great asset to our company

Knowledge of the enterprise software domain

Official tertiary education

Experience in Banking IT, Fintech, Emerging Payments, Card Technology

Should be able to assist the current development team with the increasing number of projects that range from low level driver software to abstract web services.

Want to help evolve complex enterprise management systems while being responsible for,

And utilizing the latest industry standard container management systems to help scale and automate the full lifecycle of our hardware and software on a resilient infrastructure.

become a champion of our infrastructure and utilize emerging industry standards to scale our solutions.

Assist with the upgrade of our existing in-house software packages that assist with managing and reporting across all areas of the business.

Be able to help design and build tools that can assist with the monitoring, testing and maintenance of our latest software and its underlying infrastructure.

Assist with the maintenance and upgrading of mature software platforms that power all of our solutions.

Want to help design new and capable systems that can replace some of our legacy solutions.

Assist with typical software development where available development capacity is not sufficient.

assist with the automation of our evolving Unit Tests + Regression Tests + Frontend Tests (Selenium) that our QA assist with.

Assist with the development/utilization of systems that can keep workflows and

shipping of new products on track, ensuring that they pass quality and unit tests.

have fun and help take the company into the future with an awesome team in a challenging and exciting work environment!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Full Stack Development

