Senior Network Support Engineer (ISP – Tier 2) – Remote Remote

Role: Network Support Engineer (ISP – Tier 2)

Location: Fourways, Johannesburg

A dynamic and growing ISP is looking for a Senior Network Support Engineer (Tier 2) to join their amazing team. You will need 5+ years relevant Network Support experience working for an ISP. You will have to have an understanding and knowledge of the clients, great interpersonal and communication skills, technology and processes supported within the Service Desk environment and you need to be passionate about providing high service levels.

Requirements:

5-7 years of relevant IT and ISP experience.

A strong background in network security.

Practical experience with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment.

Cisco Certification – CCNP, CCSP, or CCIE (currently studying or working towards).

Juniper and Fortigate Certifications are a significant advantage.

Knowledge of MPLS, IPSec VPN, L2TP tunnels, and GRE tunnels

Knowledge and understanding of dynamic routing protocols especially BGP

Familiarity with firewall UTM features, including web content filtering, IDS, IPS, DOS mitigation, and Anti-virus.

Why this opportunity:

Growth Opportunities: they invest in your professional development

Dynamic Culture: you will work in a vibrant and collaborative environment

Service Excellence: Join a team that values client satisfaction

Beautiful Setting: Enjoy catered lunches in a picturesque location

Competitive Compensation: they reward talent and hard work

There is a lot of opportunity to grow and develop in this role and you will be working with an employer of choice!

Desired Skills:

Senior Network Engineer

ISP

IT

Juniper

Cisco

FortiGate

Learn more/Apply for this position