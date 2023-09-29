Senior Software Developer

Sep 29, 2023

Requirements:

  • Assists with the definition and management of business goals and the scoping of medium to large or relatively complex changes
  • Thoroughly documenting and supporting software components that are deployed and will participate and/or lead in all facets of the software life cycle
  • Acting as a point of contact for technical issues, creating documentation and monitoring service levels

  • Ensuring that solution development projects or programmes are delivered on time, in budget and meets quality targets and aligns to the appropriate standards, methods and procedures

  • Designing, coding, testing, correcting and documenting new and amended software components from agreed specifications, and agreed subsequent iterations, using agreed standards and tools

  • Assisting with the effective allocation of task to team members, including coaching and mentoring less experienced developers and/or graduates
  • Participating in the review of own work and that of others

  • Analysing business processes to identify potential alternative and new approaches, including automation, cost assessment, benefits and change impacts

  • Understanding the product goals and related strategy and communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements

  • Researching, designing, implementing and maintaining enterprise and business architecture
  • Developing and or selecting critical components of the overall solution
  • Specifying and designing medium to large and/or moderately complex to complex systems
Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • PHP
  • HTML
  • Bootstrap
  • Javascript
  • jQuery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client seeks a Senior Software Developer accountable for developing, designing and implementing complex or modified applications and/or systems software. This position will focus on mid-sized to larger development projects and will be responsible for the full software development cycle from conception to development.

