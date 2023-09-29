Senior Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on a permenent basis
Responsibilities
- Create value through innovative solutions, by designing, building, and supporting software applications and systems that incorporate industry standards and best practices
- Propose new solutions and/or enhancements to existing systems, applications or data structures
- Create and oversee business and functional systems specifications in support of business processes
- Management of the testing and Implementation of all systems changes
- Manage and participate in user training
- Manage user support
- Project management and consulting
- Leadership and coaching
Experience
- 3 year tertiary qualification which includes analytical and commercial subjects
- Minimum of 5 years retail experience, preferably in planning and/or buying
- Minimum 5 years systems analyst experience
- Experience in a leadership position will be an advantage
- Knowledge and understanding of Agile and Waterfall Methodologies
- Above average computer literacy – MS Office, MS Project, and Google tools
- Project management skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
- Knowledge of ERP systems
- Knowledge and understanding of system integration
- Understanding of retail processes
- Knowledge of typical enterprise integration patterns
Desired Skills:
- Retail Experience
- Systems Analysis
- Agile
- Waterfall Methodology
- MS Office
- MS Project
- ERP Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric