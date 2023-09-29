Senior Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on a permenent basis

Responsibilities

Create value through innovative solutions, by designing, building, and supporting software applications and systems that incorporate industry standards and best practices

Propose new solutions and/or enhancements to existing systems, applications or data structures

Create and oversee business and functional systems specifications in support of business processes

Management of the testing and Implementation of all systems changes

Manage and participate in user training

Manage user support

Project management and consulting

Leadership and coaching

Experience

3 year tertiary qualification which includes analytical and commercial subjects

Minimum of 5 years retail experience, preferably in planning and/or buying

Minimum 5 years systems analyst experience

Experience in a leadership position will be an advantage

Knowledge and understanding of Agile and Waterfall Methodologies

Above average computer literacy – MS Office, MS Project, and Google tools

Project management skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Understanding of business analysis techniques and processes

Knowledge of ERP systems

Knowledge and understanding of system integration

Understanding of retail processes

Knowledge of typical enterprise integration patterns

