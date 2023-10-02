Application Engineer

Purpose of the position:
Manage the Application Engineering Team to secure projects in the air filtration, dust control or air intake filtration markets. This would include the expediting of such turn key projects across a range of customer industries.
There would be a strong focus to grow the business segment by being involved with product and market development
Leading KPIs:
Engineering Channel Management
- Develop Engineering Business
- Manage Engineering team.
- Manage full sales cycle from tendering, concept design, procurement, fabrication, to installation and commissioning.
- Develop and grow in specific market segments. Achieve sales & profit targets.
- Submit quotations.
- Manage base of engineering customers.
- Will also be responsible for the development of a new market segment in South Africa (local customer base)
Required Attributes:
-
Proven knowledge of applications in abovementioned markets.
-
Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Ability to respond positively to pressure and take a flexible approach to change.
- Work well with a wide range of people
- Organized and methodical, with the ability to manage workload and priorities autonomously
- Ability to think creatively and a self-starter.
- Proactive with the ability and confidence to use initiative
- Well presented with a professional manner to act as a brand ambassador
- Persuasive and diplomatic
- Proven business awareness with commercial acumen
- Budget management experience
- Comfortable presenting to senior stakeholders
- Effective and efficient time management and
organizational skills
Duties and Responsibilities:
Engineering Department
- Support Sales Team with air filtration applications, from Concept design, through to delivery or installation, commissioning and invoicing.
- Manage Engineering team of staff.
- Motivation and or discipline of staff.
- Manage the expediting of internal orders or project for Filtration units or systems.
- Manage department or Engineering process constant improvements.
- Meeting monthly targets for invoicing.
- Manage process of product development.
Engineering Sales
- Support the develop of the business in air pollution control and air intake filtration systems across our various market segments.
- Managing the department budget.
- Manage Engineering reseller Customer Base
- Manage and improve lead generation campaigns, measuring results.
- Work with other market segment managers in developing and implementing a market segment strategy.
- Competitor and market analysis.
- Market research when needed
Minimum Qualification:
Mechanical Engineering: Degree, Diploma. ( or equivalent experience )
5yrs min. working experience in Air Pollution Control (dust control)
Compressor air intake or Turbo Machinery Industry
Air filtration Industry experience.
Team management skills, technical know-how, strong communication skills, time management, customer orientated, sales, presentation, negotiation and project management skills and experience.
English speaker – read and write. Portuguese or German will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- team management
- technical know how
- communication
- sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company is in the filtration industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical
- Provident Fund