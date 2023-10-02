Application Engineer – Gauteng Germiston

Purpose of the position:

Manage the Application Engineering Team to secure projects in the air filtration, dust control or air intake filtration markets. This would include the expediting of such turn key projects across a range of customer industries.

There would be a strong focus to grow the business segment by being involved with product and market development

Leading KPIs:

Engineering Channel Management

Develop Engineering Business

Manage Engineering team.

Manage full sales cycle from tendering, concept design, procurement, fabrication, to installation and commissioning.

Develop and grow in specific market segments. Achieve sales & profit targets.

Submit quotations.

Manage base of engineering customers.

Will also be responsible for the development of a new market segment in South Africa (local customer base)

Required Attributes:

Proven knowledge of applications in abovementioned markets.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to respond positively to pressure and take a flexible approach to change.

Work well with a wide range of people

Organized and methodical, with the ability to manage workload and priorities autonomously

Ability to think creatively and a self-starter.

Proactive with the ability and confidence to use initiative

Well presented with a professional manner to act as a brand ambassador

Persuasive and diplomatic

Proven business awareness with commercial acumen

Budget management experience

Comfortable presenting to senior stakeholders

Effective and efficient time management and

organizational skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

Engineering Department

Support Sales Team with air filtration applications, from Concept design, through to delivery or installation, commissioning and invoicing.

Manage Engineering team of staff.

Motivation and or discipline of staff.

Manage the expediting of internal orders or project for Filtration units or systems.

Manage department or Engineering process constant improvements.

Meeting monthly targets for invoicing.

Manage process of product development.

Engineering Sales

Support the develop of the business in air pollution control and air intake filtration systems across our various market segments.

Managing the department budget.

Manage Engineering reseller Customer Base

Manage and improve lead generation campaigns, measuring results.

Work with other market segment managers in developing and implementing a market segment strategy.

Competitor and market analysis.

Market research when needed

Minimum Qualification:

Mechanical Engineering: Degree, Diploma. ( or equivalent experience )

5yrs min. working experience in Air Pollution Control (dust control)

Compressor air intake or Turbo Machinery Industry

Air filtration Industry experience.

Team management skills, technical know-how, strong communication skills, time management, customer orientated, sales, presentation, negotiation and project management skills and experience.

English speaker – read and write. Portuguese or German will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

team management

technical know how

communication

sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is in the filtration industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position