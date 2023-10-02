Application Engineer – Gauteng Germiston

Oct 2, 2023

Purpose of the position:

Manage the Application Engineering Team to secure projects in the air filtration, dust control or air intake filtration markets. This would include the expediting of such turn key projects across a range of customer industries.
There would be a strong focus to grow the business segment by being involved with product and market development

Leading KPIs:
Engineering Channel Management

  • Develop Engineering Business
  • Manage Engineering team.
  • Manage full sales cycle from tendering, concept design, procurement, fabrication, to installation and commissioning.
  • Develop and grow in specific market segments. Achieve sales & profit targets.
  • Submit quotations.
  • Manage base of engineering customers.
  • Will also be responsible for the development of a new market segment in South Africa (local customer base)

Required Attributes:

  • Proven knowledge of applications in abovementioned markets.

  • Excellent oral and written communication skills.

  • Ability to respond positively to pressure and take a flexible approach to change.
  • Work well with a wide range of people
  • Organized and methodical, with the ability to manage workload and priorities autonomously
  • Ability to think creatively and a self-starter.
  • Proactive with the ability and confidence to use initiative
  • Well presented with a professional manner to act as a brand ambassador
  • Persuasive and diplomatic
  • Proven business awareness with commercial acumen
  • Budget management experience
  • Comfortable presenting to senior stakeholders
  • Effective and efficient time management and
    organizational skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

Engineering Department

  • Support Sales Team with air filtration applications, from Concept design, through to delivery or installation, commissioning and invoicing.
  • Manage Engineering team of staff.
  • Motivation and or discipline of staff.
  • Manage the expediting of internal orders or project for Filtration units or systems.
  • Manage department or Engineering process constant improvements.
  • Meeting monthly targets for invoicing.
  • Manage process of product development.

Engineering Sales

  • Support the develop of the business in air pollution control and air intake filtration systems across our various market segments.
  • Managing the department budget.
  • Manage Engineering reseller Customer Base
  • Manage and improve lead generation campaigns, measuring results.
  • Work with other market segment managers in developing and implementing a market segment strategy.
  • Competitor and market analysis.
  • Market research when needed

Minimum Qualification:

Mechanical Engineering: Degree, Diploma. ( or equivalent experience )

5yrs min. working experience in Air Pollution Control (dust control)
Compressor air intake or Turbo Machinery Industry
Air filtration Industry experience.

Team management skills, technical know-how, strong communication skills, time management, customer orientated, sales, presentation, negotiation and project management skills and experience.

English speaker – read and write. Portuguese or German will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • team management
  • technical know how
  • communication
  • sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is in the filtration industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical
  • Provident Fund

