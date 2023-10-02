BA/ Systems Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 2, 2023

We have quite an urgent need for an experienced specialist to assist us with business process and training documentation. This could be an intermediate BA or System Admin role for 3 months. (Possibility of extension) The individual will need to be begin work within the next 7-15 days.
JHB
Hybrid
Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with functional leads to gather business process and training information
  • Create business process documentation for the Isometrix platform that ensures processes are being followed properly throughout the organization.
  • Create training material content documentation where required
  • Develop specs where required for the config team

Experience

  • Relevant BASystem admin courses
  • 2-3 years prior experience with developing process and training artifacts
  • +-2-3 years of cross project experience
  • +-2-3 years experience working in a project delivery environment

Profile:

  • Positive attitude with an apt for learning
  • Able to work independently
  • Able to learn on the go and know when to ask for help

Desired Skills:

  • developing process
  • project delivery environment
  • business process documentation

