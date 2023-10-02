BA/ Systems Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We have quite an urgent need for an experienced specialist to assist us with business process and training documentation. This could be an intermediate BA or System Admin role for 3 months. (Possibility of extension) The individual will need to be begin work within the next 7-15 days.

JHB

Hybrid

Responsibilities

Collaborate with functional leads to gather business process and training information

Create business process documentation for the Isometrix platform that ensures processes are being followed properly throughout the organization.

Create training material content documentation where required

Develop specs where required for the config team

Experience

Relevant BASystem admin courses

2-3 years prior experience with developing process and training artifacts

+-2-3 years of cross project experience

+-2-3 years experience working in a project delivery environment

Profile:



Positive attitude with an apt for learning

Able to work independently

Able to learn on the go and know when to ask for help

Desired Skills:

developing process

project delivery environment

business process documentation

