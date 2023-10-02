BI Report Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Oct 2, 2023

The position is limited to previously disadvantaged groups due to BBBEE requirements.

A leading South African audit firm requires the knowledge and skill of a BI Report Developer.

The purpose of this position is to design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions, including data analytical models and various reporting and dashboarding views. The role requires a deep understanding of data warehousing, data lake concepts, Power BI development, proficiency in Microsoft Stack tools, and a proven track record of leveraging data to drive business value.

Key performance areas include:

  • Strategic Function
  • Product Management
  • People Management
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Financial Management

Desired Skills:

  • Strategic function
  • Product management
  • People management
  • Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Performance bonus
  • Provident Fund

