BI Report Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The position is limited to previously disadvantaged groups due to BBBEE requirements.
A leading South African audit firm requires the knowledge and skill of a BI Report Developer.
The purpose of this position is to design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions, including data analytical models and various reporting and dashboarding views. The role requires a deep understanding of data warehousing, data lake concepts, Power BI development, proficiency in Microsoft Stack tools, and a proven track record of leveraging data to drive business value.
Key performance areas include:
- Strategic Function
- Product Management
- People Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Financial Management
Desired Skills:
- Strategic function
- Product management
- People management
- Stakeholder Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance bonus
- Provident Fund