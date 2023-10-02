3 MONTHS Contract
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with the client functional leads to gather business process and training information
- Create business process documentation for the Isometrix platform that ensures processes are being followed properly throughout the organization.
- Create training material content documentation where required
- Develop specs where required for the config team
Experience
- Relevant BASystem admin courses
- 2-3 years prior experience with developing process and training artifacts
- +-2-3 years of cross project experience
- +-2-3 years experience working in a project delivery environment
Profile:
- Positive attitude with an apt for learning
- Able to work independently
- Able to learn on the go and know when to ask for help
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma