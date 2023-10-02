Business Analyst

Oct 2, 2023

3 MONTHS Contract

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with the client functional leads to gather business process and training information
  • Create business process documentation for the Isometrix platform that ensures processes are being followed properly throughout the organization.
  • Create training material content documentation where required
  • Develop specs where required for the config team

Experience

  • Relevant BASystem admin courses
  • 2-3 years prior experience with developing process and training artifacts
  • +-2-3 years of cross project experience
  • +-2-3 years experience working in a project delivery environment

Profile:

  • Positive attitude with an apt for learning
  • Able to work independently
  • Able to learn on the go and know when to ask for help

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

