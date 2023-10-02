Data Analyst – Western Cape Woodstock

Job Description
- Our client is seeking to employ a Senior Data Analyst to join their team to work within their Internal Audit Department. Report to: Audit Manager (IT)
Job Objectives
- Assist the audit team in the field by being responsive to data needs in a timely manner
- Be the internal liaison between IT and the internal audit team to facilitate data needs for the audit team
- Assist in investigations and other management requests as necessary by gathering, sorting, and otherwise making sense of necessary data.
- Proactively search for data anomalies that could be indicative of control issues.
- Work with internal auditors to understand data needs and brainstorm ways to perform audits more efficiently.
- Drive the implementation of a continuous monitoring framework using data analytics to support the relevant internal audit projects
- Perform special reviews of operations when requested
- Linking of different data streams and visualisations and graphic output; upskilling and SAS, ACL, Tableau, and visualisation tools.
Qualifications & Experience
- Essential: Bachelor’s degree or above in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields
- Desirable: Postgraduate degree in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields
- 5-8 years data analytics experience
- experience in data management, governance, data acquisition and modeling, data structures and architecture.
- 3-5 years financial systems or system auditing experience from big 4 preferable
- Experience in using visualisation tools such as Tableau and Power BI
- Utilisation of Microsoft Office products
Skills
- Data analytics tools such as ACL/SAS/IDEA or similar
- Application of internal audit and risk assessment methodologies
- MS Excel Advanced
- Building and maintaining strong relationships
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Strong analytical and organisational skills
Desired Skills:
- Data modeling
- Corporate Governance
- Microsoft Office
- financial systems
- ACL
- Internal Auditing
- tableau
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree