Data Analyst – Western Cape Woodstock

Oct 2, 2023

Job Description

  • Our client is seeking to employ a Senior Data Analyst to join their team to work within their Internal Audit Department. Report to: Audit Manager (IT)

Job Objectives

  • Assist the audit team in the field by being responsive to data needs in a timely manner
  • Be the internal liaison between IT and the internal audit team to facilitate data needs for the audit team
  • Assist in investigations and other management requests as necessary by gathering, sorting, and otherwise making sense of necessary data.
  • Proactively search for data anomalies that could be indicative of control issues.
  • Work with internal auditors to understand data needs and brainstorm ways to perform audits more efficiently.
  • Drive the implementation of a continuous monitoring framework using data analytics to support the relevant internal audit projects
  • Perform special reviews of operations when requested
  • Linking of different data streams and visualisations and graphic output; upskilling and SAS, ACL, Tableau, and visualisation tools.

Qualifications & Experience

  • Essential: Bachelor’s degree or above in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields
  • Desirable: Postgraduate degree in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields
  • 5-8 years data analytics experience
  • experience in data management, governance, data acquisition and modeling, data structures and architecture.
  • 3-5 years financial systems or system auditing experience from big 4 preferable
  • Experience in using visualisation tools such as Tableau and Power BI
  • Utilisation of Microsoft Office products

Skills

  • Data analytics tools such as ACL/SAS/IDEA or similar
  • Application of internal audit and risk assessment methodologies
  • MS Excel Advanced
  • Building and maintaining strong relationships
  • Strong written and oral communication skills
  • Strong analytical and organisational skills

Desired Skills:

  • Data modeling
  • Corporate Governance
  • Microsoft Office
  • financial systems
  • ACL
  • Internal Auditing
  • tableau
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

