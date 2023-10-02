Data Management Specialist

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance
areas:
Desired Skills:
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Self-motivated
- Analysis and problem-solving
- Conceptual thinking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
– a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering, or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification; and
– Metadata Management Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate level) will be an added advantage
Minimum five to eight years of job-related experience within the metadata field.
– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
Competencies:
– Knowledge of the Metadata Management (MM) (essential)
– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
– Analysis and problem-solving
– Effective communication, planning and organising
– Service and stakeholder focus
– Conceptual thinking
– Attention to detail and results driven
– Facilitation skills
– Quality orientation
– Negotiation skills
– Team player
– Self-motivated
Key deliverables:
– Develop Business Cases
– Understand Metadata Requirements
– Develop and maintain departmental Metadata Standards
– Create, maintain, and integrate Metadata
– Develop Metadata Quality Reports
– Business Requirements Specification Document;
– Functional Requirements Specification Document;
– Develop Metadata Training documentation;