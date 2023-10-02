Data Management Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Desired Skills:

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Self-motivated

Analysis and problem-solving

Conceptual thinking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering, or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification; and

– Metadata Management Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate level) will be an added advantage

Minimum five to eight years of job-related experience within the metadata field.

– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

Competencies:

– Knowledge of the Metadata Management (MM) (essential)

– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

– Analysis and problem-solving

– Effective communication, planning and organising

– Service and stakeholder focus

– Conceptual thinking

– Attention to detail and results driven

– Facilitation skills

– Quality orientation

– Negotiation skills

– Team player

– Self-motivated

Key deliverables:

– Develop Business Cases

– Understand Metadata Requirements

– Develop and maintain departmental Metadata Standards

– Create, maintain, and integrate Metadata

– Develop Metadata Quality Reports

– Business Requirements Specification Document;

– Functional Requirements Specification Document;

– Develop Metadata Training documentation;

Learn more/Apply for this position