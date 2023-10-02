Data Management Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 2, 2023

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance
areas:

Desired Skills:

  • Facilitation skills
  • Quality orientation
  • Negotiation skills
  • Self-motivated
  • Analysis and problem-solving
  • Conceptual thinking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering, or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification; and
– Metadata Management Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate level) will be an added advantage
Minimum five to eight years of job-related experience within the metadata field.
– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

Competencies:

– Knowledge of the Metadata Management (MM) (essential)
– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
– Analysis and problem-solving
– Effective communication, planning and organising
– Service and stakeholder focus
– Conceptual thinking
– Attention to detail and results driven
– Facilitation skills
– Quality orientation
– Negotiation skills
– Team player
– Self-motivated

Key deliverables:

– Develop Business Cases
– Understand Metadata Requirements
– Develop and maintain departmental Metadata Standards
– Create, maintain, and integrate Metadata
– Develop Metadata Quality Reports
– Business Requirements Specification Document;
– Functional Requirements Specification Document;
– Develop Metadata Training documentation;

