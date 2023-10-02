Data Manager (Wits VIDA) – Gauteng Moletsane

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate, manage, and maintain research study databases to ensure accurate data for analysis

Location:

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Develop and manage research databases

Generate study randomizations

Coordinate the data processing and management activities of research projects

Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and policies relating to study data management

Oversee data capturing and management

Process data and produce analytical datasets and database reports

Manage studies’ data component in alignment with organizational research goals, data integrity policies, and regulation

Guide development of data management systems to ensure best practice in data collection and management

Work closely with project leads to provide efficient data systems for the specific project in a way that integrates all VIDA data collection systems and processes

Guide and ensure timeous data cleaning and analyses and generation of results tables for senior researchers

Guide and lead routine data operational reports to inform on smooth field processes and to assist with monitoring of field data collection progress

Liaise with IT to ensure IT processes speak to data requirements

Training for new protocols/CRFs; assisting with the handling of logical warnings; installation of forms on data or applicable

Raise and resolve data queries with data capturers and applicable study teams or departments

Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software.

Addressing of delinquent CRFs

Import and export data between data management software programs

Required minimum education and training:

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology and other relevant qualifications

Required minimum work experience:

3 years experience in data management

2 years experience working in a social science research environment or relevant research environment

Experience in database development using SQL (knowledge of SSMS and SSRS) and Python

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Masters in Epidemiology or applicable

Knowledge of epidemiology

Proficiency in statistical packages

Attention to detail

Computer literacy

Report writing skills

Ability to deal with or handle confidential information

Possess strong oral and written communication skills

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 25 October 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

