Developer

Developer with either C#, .Net or Java experience in an ERP environment (SAP, SAGE, D365) with IT related qualification, MSSQL, Power Platform and Application Automation experiences, required to provide technical IT Support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System Software, Security access, application management and Power Application Automation.

Minimum requirement:

Certificate in IT Technology / IT related Degree preferred

MSSQL Certificate advantageous

MS Power Platforms experience essential

Development experience (Java, .Net, C#) in an ERP environment essential

Minimum 4 years’ experience in Systems Administration within a Microsoft environment essential

Minimum 2 years’ ERP implementation and development experience essential

Coding experience essential – understand and read code

Active Directory Ma- knowledge of user and group management, Group Policy and domain services

Server Management experience required – Windows Server versions – configure server and troubleshoot server related issues

Netwotk management experience essential – DNS, DCHP, VPN and other network protocols and serviver

Familiarity of Microsoft Hyer-V required

Azure AD experience required

Mobile device management experience required

Vulnerability management – Defender for endpoint – experience required

System Center Configuration Management (ACCM) experience required

Minimum 2 years’ Automation Development experience required

Valid license and passport essential

Responsibilities:

Active Directory Management – User and Group management, Group Policy and domain services

Server Management – Manage Windows Server versions, configure servers and troubleshoot server related issues

Network Management – DNS, DHCP, VPN and other network protocols and services

Virtualization – Familiar with Microsoft Hyper-V

Office 365 – management and configuration of Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business Administration and troubleshooting

Use the Security Compliance Centre – Data loss prevention, retention policies, audit logs

Migrating data/mailboxes into Office 365 from diverse sources

Azure AD – manage user identities, groups and RBAC, Set-up/configure MFA and SSO, Create and manage conditional access policies, grasp of AD B2B and B2C features

Intune (Mobile Device Management) – Set-up device auto-enrolment, create/manage device compliance policies and configure profiles

Deployment and management of app (mobile apps, Office 365 apps)

Update management using Intune

Implementation of endpoint security (Windows Defender ATP integration, BitLocker)

Execute remote actions on devices – remote wipe, reset, restart)

Ensure data integrity with Windows Server Backup, Systems Center Data Protection Manager, etc

Defender for Endpoint (Vulnerability Management)

SCCM – System Center Configuration Management

Power App automations

Application Management D365 Finance and Operations

Security – implement new and maintain security measures, patching systems and applications, understand encrypting technique and tools

Business System enhancement

Monitoring and Performance Tuning

Automation and Scripting – Use PowerShell and understand other scripting languages

Database management – SQL Server management and maintenance

Disaster Recovery Planning

Application implementation

People Management

Vendor management

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Code review

Development Of Enterprise Software

Java

C#

.Net

Application Development

ERP

SAGE

Dynamics

SAP

Power App

PowerBi

Applications programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position