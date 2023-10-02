Developer with either C#, .Net or Java experience in an ERP environment (SAP, SAGE, D365) with IT related qualification, MSSQL, Power Platform and Application Automation experiences, required to provide technical IT Support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System Software, Security access, application management and Power Application Automation.
Minimum requirement:
- Certificate in IT Technology / IT related Degree preferred
- MSSQL Certificate advantageous
- MS Power Platforms experience essential
- Development experience (Java, .Net, C#) in an ERP environment essential
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in Systems Administration within a Microsoft environment essential
- Minimum 2 years’ ERP implementation and development experience essential
- Coding experience essential – understand and read code
- Active Directory Ma- knowledge of user and group management, Group Policy and domain services
- Server Management experience required – Windows Server versions – configure server and troubleshoot server related issues
- Netwotk management experience essential – DNS, DCHP, VPN and other network protocols and serviver
- Familiarity of Microsoft Hyer-V required
- Azure AD experience required
- Mobile device management experience required
- Vulnerability management – Defender for endpoint – experience required
- System Center Configuration Management (ACCM) experience required
- Minimum 2 years’ Automation Development experience required
- Valid license and passport essential
Responsibilities:
- Active Directory Management – User and Group management, Group Policy and domain services
- Server Management – Manage Windows Server versions, configure servers and troubleshoot server related issues
- Network Management – DNS, DHCP, VPN and other network protocols and services
- Virtualization – Familiar with Microsoft Hyper-V
- Office 365 – management and configuration of Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business Administration and troubleshooting
- Use the Security Compliance Centre – Data loss prevention, retention policies, audit logs
- Migrating data/mailboxes into Office 365 from diverse sources
- Azure AD – manage user identities, groups and RBAC, Set-up/configure MFA and SSO, Create and manage conditional access policies, grasp of AD B2B and B2C features
- Intune (Mobile Device Management) – Set-up device auto-enrolment, create/manage device compliance policies and configure profiles
- Deployment and management of app (mobile apps, Office 365 apps)
- Update management using Intune
- Implementation of endpoint security (Windows Defender ATP integration, BitLocker)
- Execute remote actions on devices – remote wipe, reset, restart)
- Ensure data integrity with Windows Server Backup, Systems Center Data Protection Manager, etc
- Defender for Endpoint (Vulnerability Management)
- SCCM – System Center Configuration Management
- Power App automations
- Application Management D365 Finance and Operations
- Security – implement new and maintain security measures, patching systems and applications, understand encrypting technique and tools
- Business System enhancement
- Monitoring and Performance Tuning
- Automation and Scripting – Use PowerShell and understand other scripting languages
- Database management – SQL Server management and maintenance
- Disaster Recovery Planning
- Application implementation
- People Management
- Vendor management
