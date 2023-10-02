Facilities and Technical Assistant – FALE at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction

ATNS is responsible for air traffic control in approximately 10% of the worlds airspace. Over and above traditional air traffic control, we also provide aeronautical information for planning purposes, search and rescue coordination services, the maintenance of a reliable navigation infrastructure, training services, and many more.

Our Vision:

To be the preferred supplier of air traffic, navigation, training and associated services to the African continent and surrounding regions.

Our Mission:

To provide safe, orderly, expeditious and efficient air traffic, navigation, training and associated services.

Description

Applications are invited for the position of Facilities and Technical Assistant (Grade 13) based in King Shaka Airport. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Manager: Technical Services

Overview ATNS is seeking a candidate to provide support and maintenance of ATNS operations complex buildings, related satellite buildings and sites; and assist the Engineering Technicians with maintenance of all CNS/ ATM systems. Major Activities · Perform routine preventive and corrective maintenance on ATNS buildings and related infrastructure· Escort contractors during building and site maintenance activities· Supervise ATNS vehicles in respect of: log books, licenses, permits, record sheets ad service schedules.· Perform driver and messenger duties as required.· Assist the engineering technicians with the maintenance and support of CNS/ATM systems and equipment.· Assist with new or upgrading building projects.· Organizing and execution of general housekeeping duties.· Comply with the local stores procedures.· Ensure compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the ATNS OH&S plan.· Reporting on building systems and equipment when requested.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications · Grade 12

Desired Knowledge and Experience · General maintenance and general building maintenance· Experience/knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

Be physically agile

Be able to improvise

Responsible and reliable

general maintenance

