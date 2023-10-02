Full Stack Java Developer (LM)

Oct 2, 2023

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • User training.

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals.

  • System audits.

  • Users sign off.

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Assisting with the business case.

  • Planning and monitoring.

  • Eliciting requirements.

  • Requirement’s organisation.

  • Translating and simplifying requirements.

  • Requirements management and communication.

  • Requirement’s analysis.

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Strong Angular 6/7/8.

  • JavaScript / Typescript.

  • Java 8.

  • J2EE.

  • JDBC.

  • Junit.

  • JPQL.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 6/7/8
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

