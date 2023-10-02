Full Stack Java Developer (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

- Development and maintenance on platform/application.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- User training.
- Compiling of user and operational manuals.
- System audits.
- Users sign off.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring.
- Eliciting requirements.
- Requirement’s organisation.
- Translating and simplifying requirements.
- Requirements management and communication.
- Requirement’s analysis.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
Minimum Requirements:
- Strong Angular 6/7/8.
- JavaScript / Typescript.
- Java 8.
- J2EE.
- JDBC.
- Junit.
- JPQL.
Desired Skills:
- Angular 6/7/8
- JavaScript / Typescript
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes