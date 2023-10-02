Graduate Delphi Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you ready for an environment change?

If your answer is YES, then we have the perfect opportunity for you.

Our client one of the leaders in the Consulting space has an amazing opportunity for a Graduate Delphi Developer to join their development team.

As an individual you will receive global exposure in various spaces while building your career.

Skills Required:

Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)

Experience with C#

Experience with C++

Diploma in Software Development

SQL queries and stored procedures

Understanding of systems design and implementation

If you are ready for the change hit the Apply now alternatively email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

C++

SQL

