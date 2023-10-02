Intermediate Business Analyst

Looking to take your career as a Business Systems Analyst to the next level? Join our dynamic team for an exciting opportunity as an Intermediate Business Systems Analyst in a hybrid role!
You’ll be a crucial part of our organization, working both remotely and in the office, collaborating with cross-functional teams to streamline processes, analyze data, and implement cutting-edge solutions.
With a competitive salary package, opportunities for growth, and a supportive work environment, this role is perfect for someone ready to excel in their career while enjoying the flexibility of remote work.
Experience
- Relevant BA System admin courses
- +-2-3 years of cross project experience
- +-2-3 years experience working in a project delivery environment
Don’t miss out – apply now and step into a brighter future with us!
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Analysis
- Business Process
- Training
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years