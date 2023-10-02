Our top Tier Development house is looking for an Intermediate C# Developer. K2 development will be advantageous. Integration experience non negotiable
The successful candidate will be a person with strong Business Acumen.
The key performance areas will include:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent Microsoft Office Skills (MS Office – Word, Excel and Outlook)
- Excellent .NET development skills (C#)
- Excellent Time Management Skills (Be on time for Meetings, Appointments etc.)
- Must be able to follow direction from Directing Manager
- Integration knowledge – Integration into various types of features, e.g., REST, WebServices, XML, JSON, SOAP etc.
Position requirements
- Minimum requirement is a Diploma in Information Software Engineering (or similar)
- Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience doing K2 Work (Advantageous)
- Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience development in .NET/CORE C# (Non-negotiable)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Web API
- .Net