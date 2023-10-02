Intermediate C# Developer

Our top Tier Development house is looking for an Intermediate C# Developer. K2 development will be advantageous. Integration experience non negotiable

The successful candidate will be a person with strong Business Acumen.

The key performance areas will include:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent Microsoft Office Skills (MS Office – Word, Excel and Outlook)

Excellent .NET development skills (C#)

Excellent Time Management Skills (Be on time for Meetings, Appointments etc.)

Must be able to follow direction from Directing Manager

Integration knowledge – Integration into various types of features, e.g., REST, WebServices, XML, JSON, SOAP etc.

Position requirements

Minimum requirement is a Diploma in Information Software Engineering (or similar)

Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience doing K2 Work (Advantageous)

Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience development in .NET/CORE C# (Non-negotiable)

Desired Skills:

C#

Web API

.Net

