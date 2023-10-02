Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 2, 2023

Our top Tier Development house is looking for an Intermediate C# Developer. K2 development will be advantageous. Integration experience non negotiable
The successful candidate will be a person with strong Business Acumen.

The key performance areas will include:

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Excellent Microsoft Office Skills (MS Office – Word, Excel and Outlook)
  • Excellent .NET development skills (C#)
  • Excellent Time Management Skills (Be on time for Meetings, Appointments etc.)
  • Must be able to follow direction from Directing Manager
  • Integration knowledge – Integration into various types of features, e.g., REST, WebServices, XML, JSON, SOAP etc.

Position requirements

  • Minimum requirement is a Diploma in Information Software Engineering (or similar)
  • Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience doing K2 Work (Advantageous)
  • Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience development in .NET/CORE C# (Non-negotiable)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Web API
  • .Net

Learn more/Apply for this position