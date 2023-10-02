Intermediate Software Developer (Office Based)

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Intermediate Developer.

The purpose of the position:

-The purpose of this position is to develop solutions through the involvement in various aspects of the software development lifecycle including requirements as capture, design, implementation, testing, installation, and support.

-As an Intermediate Developer you will work with a team to acquire proper understanding of software requirements, deliverables, and timelines.

Duties:

-Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.

-Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.

-Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching, and deploying established operations.

-Verifies program operation by confirming tests.

-Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.

-Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

-Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance

Required Experience/ Qualifications:



-National Diploma in Information Technologies or Equivalent.

-2-5 Years experience.

Experience with the following technologies:



-C#

-.NET Core

-SQL

-Java Script

-CSS

-HTML

-ASP.NET

-MVC

-React

-Flutter



Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of submitting your application.

