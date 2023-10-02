IT Auditor (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Client Details:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential, as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:



Plan and conduct comprehensive audits of IT systems, processes, and controls.

Lead and supervise audit engagements.

Evaluate the effectiveness of IT controls and identify risks.

Assess data integrity and information security controls.

Develop recommendations for improving IT controls and operational efficiency.

Stay updated on IT governance, risk management, and compliance trends.

Lead special projects and mentor junior team members.

Prepare clear and concise audit reports.

Enhance audit methodologies and procedures.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant degree or diploma in commerce or internal auditing.

CISA qualification preferred or equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in internal audit and controls, with management experience.

Essential experience in IT audit.

Advantageous to have risk management experience.

Experience with online audits and/or financial services.

Provide advice and input to the business on control and risk issues.

Deep understanding and experience with ITGC and SDLC processes.

Familiarity with core financial business processes, associated risks, and leading practice controls.

Ability to identify control gaps, develop control frameworks, and design audit programs.

Independently execute internal audits based on control frameworks.

Proficient in project management and cross-functional project engagement.

Knowledge of financial processes, accounting, and compliance requirements.

Conduct process mapping, walkthroughs, and risk analysis.

Clear and concise communication, both written and verbal, with appropriate detail and terminology.

Job ID:

J104305

Desired Skills:

Internal Auditing

Risk Management

Online Audits

