IT Infrastructure Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

We are excited to announce a job opportunity at our award-winning global security engineering firm for an IT Infrastructure Manager. The focus of this role is to oversee the development, maintenance, continuous improvement, and support of their internal and client-facing IT infrastructure. This includes managing servers, storage, networks, and telecom systems. To be eligible for this position, candidates should possess an MSCE (Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert) certification in a relevant category. Additionally, a working knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform suites would be advantageous.

DUTIES:

Lead and execute more complex project tasks to ensure the on-time, within budget, and scope delivery of IT Infrastructure projects.

Conduct in-depth root cause analysis to identify and resolve complex problems impacting IT Infrastructure.

Collaborate with the global IT team to perform maintenance activities, ensuring the security and availability of servers, both Cloud and On-Premises, to keep the IT infrastructure functional.

Manage Level 2 and Level 3 incident management for Desktop and Server Infrastructure Technologies, providing support to systems administrators and acting as an escalation point for high-level user issues.

Drive infrastructure innovation in alignment with business plans and software development initiatives.

Develop an understanding of ISO 27001 and assist with audits, compliance, and policy development.

Conduct root-cause analysis on cyber and compliance risks.

Be available for out-of-hours work to support global teams when required.

Lead the development of documentation for more complex technical areas and mentor less experienced team members in their duties.

Ensure IT infrastructure’s security compliance by implementing necessary remedial actions as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Cloud services and expertise in building solutions around them.

Solid technical experience in supporting Microsoft server infrastructure, including both hardware and software components.

Team Leader experience, with a focus on mentoring junior team members.

Experienced engineer with a strong track record of managing server infrastructures, particularly in medium and large-scale Cloud-first environments.

Proficiency in working with various Microsoft technologies, including MS Windows Server 2012/R2, ADFS, AD, MS SharePoint, Exchange, PowerShell, Skype for Business, Teams, O365, and Intune.

Working knowledge and experience of Hyper-V, as well as SQL server management.

Technical expertise in Office 365 and MS Azure administration.

Advanced networking skills demonstrated.

Familiarity with Microsoft Teams, Microsoft PowerApps, and Power Platform builds.

Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 360 or equivalent.

Experience in supporting Azure DevOps platforms, maintaining Blob Storage, and working with other Microsoft cloud technologies.

Positive and proactive attitude, willingness to go the extra mile, and suggest improvements to departmental processes.

Desirable:

IT Project Management (Technical side) experience.

Excellent communication skills at all levels, capable of providing updates to relevant individuals or teams as needed.

Solid understanding of General IT equipment, such as Switches, routers, and SaaS.

Experience in cybersecurity.

Experience with ISO 27001 (not audit level).

Experience in designing and implementing CRM Systems.

Experience:

8+ years’ experience in infrastructure.

Interaction of supporting users in an office 365 environment.

Experience of all levels of desktop support.

Desirable:

Experience of working within a global team or organisation.

MSCE in a relevant category.

Working knowledge Microsoft Power platform suites.

Experience of developing and deploying Microsoft Dynamics 365 or other equivalent.

Understanding Microsoft Azure DevOps both from a Project management prospective and Software admin.

PowerShell scripting, SQL Query creations. Power platform workflow creation.

User rollout of cloud-based IT solutionsTop of Form

.

ATTRIBUTES:

Very strong organisational skills.

Good analytical and presentation skills.

Keen attention to detail.

A confident and charismatic person, able to engage with any level of user within the business.

A good level of numeracy.

The ability to lead IT Infrastructure projects and work within project scopes.

Ability to juggle different tasks effectively.

Ability to lead a team and provide mentorship.

The ability to understand how users learn and adapt to technology.

Flexibility with working hours due to the nature of the role.

Strong written and verbal communication skills are a must.

