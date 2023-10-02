New board member for Datatec

Datatec has announced the appointment of Sabine Everaet as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from 2 October 2023.

Everaet worked at The Coca-Cola Company from 1995 to 2021 where she held various IT management and senior leadership roles with increasing functional and geographic responsibilities, becoming Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) CIO in 2016.

She serves as a non-executive director and member of the Nominations Committee of ING Bank Belgium and is a trustee of the Charities Aid Foundation based in the UK, where she also sits on the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Everaet graduated as a Business Engineer from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium). She was awarded ‘CIO of the Year’ in Belgium at the end of 2011 and was named one of the 2016 ‘Top 50 Most Inspirational Women in European Technology’.

Maya Makanjee, chair of the Datatec Board, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Sabine to Datatec. Her experience as a CIO in the EMEA region will bring valuable insight to the Board and I am confident she will make a very positive contribution.”