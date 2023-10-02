Our client is looking for a dynamic and adaptable candidate to fulfil the role of a Project Manager within the IT space.
Role overview:
Our client is looking for a Computer Science Graduate or a Junior Project Administrator to fulfil the role of a Project Manager within the IT space. Training will be provided, as our client is looking for a go-getter, ready to take on the role of a Project Manager. They are looking for someone who has either studied IT / Computer Science and has an interest to grow within the IT Project Management space, or for someone who has a solid education background in Project Management, with a proven interest or knowledge in IT.
Responsibilities:
- Project Management:
- Team management.
- Project tracking and reporting.
- Software development lifecycle (SDLC).
- Requirements gathering and analysis.
- Understanding of software development processes, technologies, and best practices.
- Weekly meetings to be set up and etiquette.
- Assist in creating GitHub cards, assist in researching features.
- Structure week for dev team.
- Risk management and quality assurance.
- Manage the GitHub board, manage feature deadlines.
- Create additional processes to manage the dev team.
- Structure meetings and brainstorms.
- Create dev team KPIs.
- Note taking and meeting minutes during meetings.
- Organizing the dev team.
- Collaborate with various stakeholders, including clients, end-users, product owners, and technical teams.
- Ensuring document are up to date.
Experience/Education Requirements:
- Minimum: Bachelor’s Degree
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Client Management